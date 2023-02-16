Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.