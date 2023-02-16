Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after buying an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

FANG opened at $145.64 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

