Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 54,191 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,191 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.60% of Encore Wire worth $182,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $193.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.35. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $194.82.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

