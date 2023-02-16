Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,821,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $172,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $35,477,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 101.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

