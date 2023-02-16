Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $178.72 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of First Citizens BancShares worth $178,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $774.12 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $885.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $774.01 and its 200-day moving average is $805.14.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

