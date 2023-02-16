Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $182.83 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,159,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $182,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

VMC opened at $195.45 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

