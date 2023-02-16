Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,153 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Marriott International worth $159,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,311,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

MAR stock opened at $180.59 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $157.35.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 141.89% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

