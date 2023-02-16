Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 229,913 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of BHP Group worth $172,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
BHP stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
