Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $162,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $310.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.41 and its 200 day moving average is $287.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

