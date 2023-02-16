Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 75,767 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $157,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in MasTec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

MasTec Price Performance

About MasTec

MTZ stock opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

