Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,556 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of Iron Mountain worth $178,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,501 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

