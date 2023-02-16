Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.44

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.44 and last traded at $96.50, with a volume of 74515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,649,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,649,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,646. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

