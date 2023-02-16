Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $25.85

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.85, but opened at $26.42. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 7,952,803 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

