Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

DND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Up 1.2 %

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$20.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.62 and a 12-month high of C$31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.