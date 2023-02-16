easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 580 ($7.04) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 410 ($4.98). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.76) to GBX 370 ($4.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.22) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.28) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.08 ($6.60).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 501 ($6.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 378.13. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,126.83). Insiders have bought 10,301 shares of company stock worth $4,009,272 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

