Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 219.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 283,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $2,826,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

