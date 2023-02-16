Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Energy Transition Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

