EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $366.53 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $478.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.12.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

