ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 517.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 198,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 136,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.