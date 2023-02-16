Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.22.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $727.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.20.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

