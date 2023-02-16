Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the technology company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.52 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

