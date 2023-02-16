ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 54,940 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,940 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lennar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

