ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 283,162 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 449.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,162 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRK. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

