ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

