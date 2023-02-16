ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 537.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $861.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $819.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $778.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.