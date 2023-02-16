ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $5,273,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Stock Up 1.7 %
STE opened at $198.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.14.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
