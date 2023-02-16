ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $5,273,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $198.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.14.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

