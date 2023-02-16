ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ODFL opened at $357.21 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

