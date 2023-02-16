ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 21,289 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.57 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

