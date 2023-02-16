ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 213,093 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 1,380.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 213,093 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 53.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth $276,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Insmed by 58.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,336,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

