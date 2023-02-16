ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,845,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE MDT opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.