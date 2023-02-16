ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 41,841 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,841 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,332.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.