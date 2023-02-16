Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after acquiring an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $113.57 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.