FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,759 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

LNG opened at $151.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

