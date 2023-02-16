FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,657 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OC opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.11. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

