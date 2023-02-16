FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

JNJ stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $416.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

