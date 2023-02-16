FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $84.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

