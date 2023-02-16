FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 395 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 245,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 293,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,900 shares of company stock worth $22,626,003 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

