FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

