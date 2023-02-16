FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

AIG stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

