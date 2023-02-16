FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Allegion stock opened at $121.58 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

