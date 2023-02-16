FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,349 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,919,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after acquiring an additional 892,402 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 903,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 841,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 5.3 %

TSM stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.