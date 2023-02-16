FDx Advisors Inc. Has $845,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

