FDx Advisors Inc. Has $931,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 932,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 182.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 665,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 429,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 365,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU opened at $44.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

