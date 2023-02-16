FDx Advisors Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

