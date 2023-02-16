FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Block

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,455,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,455,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,144,334. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.23.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.