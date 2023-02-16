FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,384 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Allstate by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

