Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Trading Up 4.7% Following Strong Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.09. Approximately 4,442,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,595,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

