First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$11.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Shares of TSE FR opened at C$9.52 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$8.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3,173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.07.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
