First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.33.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

