First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Up 18.3% in January

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Price Performance

Shares of FRSG opened at $10.12 on Thursday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Reserve Sustainable Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 222,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 20.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 994,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 65.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 957,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 377,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 44.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 955,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 294,202 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 54.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 840,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 297,743 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

